Additional suspects sought in connection with Merced shooting, police say

Police are looking for two additional suspects in connection with a Jan. 31 shooting that injured a man in Merced.

According to a Merced Police Department news release Franky Moreno, 18, of Atwater and Tanya Moreno, 30, of Merced, have been identified as suspects in the shooting.

Detectives apprehended one of the three suspects, Brendan Briggs, 22, of Lockeford, in the 2500 block of Midge Avenue on Tuesday.

According to police, both Franky Moreno and Tanya Moreno are outstanding at this time, and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Franky Moreno

Tanya Moreno

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Christian Lupian at 209-388-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.