Additional teen arrested 9 months after death of woman killed in drive-by shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a fourth teen in the death of a Colorado woman who was shot in a drive-by shooting in a south Las Vegas neighborhood while walking dogs last April.

Tyshean Tillman, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 30 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a conspiracy murder charge, an open murder charge. the counts of attempted murder, and discharging a gun into a prohibited area, records showed.

Tyshean Tillman, 19, faces several charges including open murder (LVMPD)

The other three teen suspects were identified by police as Johnathan Perez-Stubbs, 19; Kevin Perez-Stubbs, 16; and Mezarius Finch, 17. The two younger teens are certified as adults in the court system due to the seriousness of the charges.

Johnathan Stubbs (19), Kevin Stubbs (16) and Mezarius Finch are all facing murder charges in the death of a Colorado woman. (Credit: LVMPD)

The arrest report states the shooting, which happened around 9 p.m. on April 23, 2023, followed an earlier fight that occurred between two teens at a nearby apartment complex where several teens had gathered. One teen accused another of stealing his “ghost” Polymer 80 slide gun. That gun would later be found by police near the apartment building and matched to 43-year-old Shawna McCowan’s shooting.

Police documents indicate McCowan was an innocent bystander who happened to be walking on the same sidewalk as two teens who were targeted in a drive-by shooting by a car full of teens, including one passenger who leaned out of his window and shot across the roof of the vehicle into the direction of the two walking teens and McCowan. She collapsed in a home’s front yard in the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue, off of Valley View Boulevard and Polaris Avenue.

Shawna McCowan, 43, was killed in drive-by shooting in Las Vegas (Courtesy of Autumn McCowan)

A man who identified himself as her boyfriend told police, that he saw the two teens walking toward them and then he saw a person lean out of a passing car and “immediately began firing a handgun” in their direction, striking McCowan in the back and neck as she ran for cover, the report stated.

Police recovered evidence indicating at least 16 shots were fired. McCowan was the only person hit.

Kevin Perez-Stubbs, 16, was arrested on May 24. His name was not made public at the time due to his age. His brother Johnathan, and Mezarius Finch were arrested almost five months later, 8 News Now first reported.

