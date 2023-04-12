UPDATE: Additional threat to Westmont schools could lead to virtual day Thursday

Apr. 12—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Because of two separate, non-specific threatening messages made to Westmont Hilltop School District on Wednesday, administrators are considering a virtual day on Thursday.

The first message was sent to a student organization's social media account in the morning and hours later an additional communication was received, Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.

"As a precautionary measure we are asking everyone to prepare for a virtual instructional day on Thursday," the district leader said in a release.

Families will be notified prior to 8 p.m. Wednesday whether or not the alternative instructional day is needed.

An investigation into both threats is ongoing as district officials continue to work with local law enforcement to determine the validity of the messages.

Students will remain in school with an increased police presence throughout the rest of Wednesday.

Mitchell expressed gratitude to authorities and the school police officer for their "continued commitment to keeping us safe while we provide the best learning opportunities for our students."

Westmont was the target of another threatening message earlier this year that resulted in the arrest of a teenage girl who was charged with multiple felonies.

Wednesday's events continue a string of threats several area schools have dealt with through the first four months of the year.

That includes a swatting incident on March 29 that led to the lockdown of all Cambria County schools while police investigated.