Additional U.S. sanctions target Putin's inner circle as lawmakers call for ban on Russian oil imports

President Biden announced additional sanctions on oligarchs in Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle Thursday in a bid to further cripple Russia's economy. A group of bipartisan lawmakers is calling for the Biden administration to go further in banning imports of Russian oil. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.

