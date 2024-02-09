Additional victims identified in Adelanto homicide investigation

A fourth victim has been named by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, and investigators are asking the public to help identify the sixth victim killed in the El Mirage mass shooting.

The most recently identified victim is Jose Ruelas-Calderon, 45, of El Mirage, according to deputies. While authorities have identified the fifth victim, they are not releasing information pending notification of next of kin, authorities stated.

Sheriff’s investigators have released photos as they request the public’s assistance to identify the sixth victim of a multiple homicide that took place in January in Adelanto.

Sheriff’s investigators have released photos of a sixth victim, who they described as a Hispanic man between the age of 30 and 60 years old. The man is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 142 pounds, with curly black hair, and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the word “Gio” or “Gia” on the left side of his chest.

He also has a surgical plate in his right forearm and several scars, which include a large surgical scar on his right forearm that extends to the upper arm, a large linear scar on the right elbow and forearm, an irregularly shaped scar on the left forearm/elbow area and a linear scar on the right thigh.

FILE - This aerial still image from video provided by KTLA shows law enforcement vehicles where several people were found shot to death in El Mirage, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Monday, Jan. 29, that arrests have been made in the investigation into six bodies found dead at a dirt crossroads in the Southern California desert last week. (KTLA via AP, File)

The other victims were identified as:

Baldemar Mondragon-Albarran, 34, of Adelanto

Franklin Noel Bonilla, 22, of Hesperia

Kevin Dariel Bonilla, 25, of Hesperia

Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the sixth victim is asked to call Detective Michelle Del Rio at 909- 890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of five suspects in the fatal shooting of six people in an unincorporated area of Adelanto, east of El Mirage.

The defendants

Charges were filed against the following defendants suspected in the killing on Jan. 23.

Toniel Baez-Duarte, 34, Apple Valley

Jose Nicolas Hernandez -Sarabia, 33, Adelanto

Mateo Baez Duarte, 24, Apple Valley

Jose Gregorgio Hernandez-Sarabia, 34, Adelanto

Jose Manuel Burgos Parra, 26, Adelanto

Sgt. Michael Warrick, with the sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division's Homicide Detail, stated that apprehension of the suspects came through an extensive investigation.

"We were able to search multiple search warrants in the town of Apple Valley, Adelanto and the Los Angeles County area of Pinon Hills," Warrick said.

The shooting

On Jan. 23, sheriff’s officials responded to the rural unincorporated desert area of Adelanto after a 911 call from shooting victim Franklin Noel Bonilla stated he had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found five dead men. A short time later, Bonilla's body was found nearby.

Homicide detectives said the men had been shot. Four of the victims were partially burned, sheriff's officials said.

During a press conference on Jan. 29, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said illegal cannabis was the "guiding force behind these murders.”

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: More victims identified in Adelanto homicide investigation