What Is AddLife's (STO:ALIF B) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

AddLife (STO:ALIF B) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 31% gain, recovering from prior weakness. And the full year gain of 27% isn't too shabby, either!

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does AddLife's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

AddLife's P/E of 62.22 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (54.8) for companies in the life sciences industry is lower than AddLife's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that AddLife shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

AddLife saw earnings per share decrease by 5.6% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

AddLife's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 6.6% of AddLife's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On AddLife's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 62.2, AddLife is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about AddLife over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 47.6 back then to 62.2 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.