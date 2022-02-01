Address Linked to Wonderland's Sifu Cashes Out $2.8M Worth of Ether

Axios

Reproduced from FTC; Chart: Axios VisualsBogus cryptocurrency investments led to an unprecedented increase in online scams last year, according to new data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Why it matters: Cryptocurrency is an easy target because while it's surging in popularity, there's still a lot of confusion about how it works.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This is especially true among younger people who are digitally savvy but less financi