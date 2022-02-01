Address Linked to Wonderland's Sifu Cashes Out $2.8M Worth of Ether
The pseudonymous treasurer of Wonderland and co-founder of crypto exchange QuadrigaCX, known as Sifu, started laundering his funds through coin mixer Tornado Cash, according to on-chain data.
The address sifu.eth had sent about 1,000 ether ($2.77 million) to Tornado Cash since around 7 a.m. UTC on Tuesday. The address has been linked to the Wonderland treasurer, an alleged serial scammer whose record includes a conviction and deportation.
"It is impossible to determine with certainty whether the scammer is in control of the address, but given the particular case, it is likely," chief technology officer of crypto wallet ZenGo, Tal Be'ery, told CoinDesk.
Last week, Wonderland's treasurer was also revealed to be the co-founder of failed Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX, named Michael Patryn.
Wonderland's TIME token lost as much as 32% immediately after the revelation. TIME has lost nearly 60% of its value compared to last week, according to data from analytics tool CoinGecko.
