In his address, Zelenskyy mentions Russia's retreat but not Zaluzhnyy's column

Volodymyr Zelenskyy , President of Ukraine, has announced that Russia is gradually retreating into the eastern Black Sea and did not react to Zaluzhnyi's column in The Economist magazine, which caused a public outcry.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 2 November

Quote: "I am grateful to all those who are fighting and working to ensure that Ukraine maintains access to the global market. The results are good: Russia is gradually losing control over the Black Sea and retreating to the eastern part of the water area. We will get them even there."

Details: The president also thanked the US for the new powerful sanctions decision. Thanks to it, more than 220 Russian – and not only Russian – entities working for aggression are now under US sanctions.

Background:

On 1 November, The Economist magazine published a column by Valerii Zaluzhnyi , the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, he stated that he believes that the war with Russia is moving to a new stage: "positional" warfare with static and exhausting battles. To win it, Ukraine needs high technologies.

He also wrote that the situation at the front has reached a stalemate when neither side can advance because they are technologically equipped at the same level. The general says the situation reminds him of the First World War.

