Here are the addresses of the next 10 properties to be razed in the county

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation, commonly known as the land bank, has released addresses for 10 properties as part of the next round of demolitions from Ohio Department of Development grant funding.

The structure are at 121 W. Main St. and a related parcel without an address in Warsaw; 32263 U.S. 36 and 32064 U.S. 36 in New Castle; 616 S. Lawn Ave., 425 N. Eighth St. and 492 High St. in Coshocton; and 346 W. Rivercrest Drive and 226 and 235 Jackson St. in Canal Lewisville.

Tiffany Swigert, land bank board member and executive director of the Coshocton Port Authority, said they received approval from the ODOD to use remaining funds from the 2023 allocation of $500,000 in grant funding for the structures. A bid meeting for contractors is at 10 a.m. Jan. 31, in the Coshocton Port Authority's office. A date for the bid opening is to be set, but would likely coincide with a land bank meeting.

Swigert said the next list of properties for 2024 funding would be submitted soon. She said some access forms are still needed on a few properties. They're hoping to raze about 20 structures with 2024 funding.

The land bank received a $500,000 grant last year from the ODOD via the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Another $500,000 is being awarded in 2024 and 2025 to counties across Ohio.

Eleven structures were torn down in 2023 and came in under estimates, leading to the current slate of demolitions with leftover funding of $294,800.

The next regular land bank board meeting will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 12, in the office of Coshocton County Commissioners. Swigert said at the next meeting they should have a finalized housing study for review that should help the land bank to strategize in setting future goals.

