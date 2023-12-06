Addressing canine disease, Lafayette using 'best judgment' with dog park

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Parks & Recreation announced that Shamrock Dog Park will remain open for the time being, even after counterparts in West Lafayette decided to close its parks due to recent cases of canine respiratory disease.

“We consulted with our local veterinarians and the consensus is that as long as folks are vaccinating their animals and executing appropriate behaviors, like not bringing their dogs to dog parks if they are exhibiting signs of illness, which is our standard operating procedure,” said Claudine Laufman, superintendent of Lafayette’s Parks & Recreation department.

Unlike the West Lafayette dog parks, which are readily available to the public, Lafayette’s Shamrock Dog Park requires an approved membership from the city’s parks & rec department.

Dog owners must pay a $65 one-year membership fee and provide proof that the dog is up to date with rabies vaccination records.

Dog parks can purchase a one-week trail dog park pass for $10 but will still be required to provide their dog’s rabies vaccination records.

Leadership at the Lafayette Parks & Recreation department recommends dog owners make their best judgment in regards to taking their dogs to Shamrock. If an owner believes that their dog is ill, the department recommends owners reach out to their personal veterinarian for additional information or treatment.

Although not specifically noted, concerns have been rising across the country due to the new, unknown and potentially fatal respiratory illness, Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease, that has been affecting dogs in at least 14 states; Oregon, Colorado, California, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Washington, Vermont, Maryland, Idaho, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The illness was first detected in August in Oregon and appears to have similar symptoms to kennel cough but does not respond to traditional antibiotics, according to a press release published by the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association.

Experts understand that dog owners may be concerned due to reports of dogs passing from the disease, but experts say fatal is rare and that can calm down, according to an Associated Press article.

For dog owners who are concerned their dog may have gotten sick, these are a few common symptoms of respiratory illness in dogs:

Coughing and sneezing

Difficulty breathing

Rapid breathing

Wheezing or nasal whistling

Dehydration

Difficulty exercising

Fever

Nasal or eye discharge

Loss of appetite

Lethargy

For dog owners attempting to be proactive and avoid their dog from contracting the illness, the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association recommends the following:

Vaccinate your dog as recommended by your veterinarian. This may include vaccinations for canine influenza, Bordetella, and parainfluenza.

Avoid communal water bowls and toys, and clean these items thoroughly.

Avoid playdates with unknown dogs. Socialization is important for your dog, so you might consider creating a playgroup of known dogs that are also vaccinated.

Avoid or limit your dog's exposure to settings with unknown dogs, such as off-leash dog parks.

If your dog is sick, please keep them at home and seek veterinary care.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette's dog park to remain open in wake of canine disease concerns