Addressing high prescription drug costs at their source

Across New Mexico, classrooms are full after the summer break. During the last few weeks parents and educators have been getting their students the tools they need to succeed. Equipping students for success is paramount, but we also must ensure our public educators have the supports they need to best serve students. This not only includes classroom supplies, but also fair pay and good benefits, like affordable health coverage.

This month, state lawmakers are holding interim committee meetings to plan for next year. Bringing down health care costs for New Mexicans, especially educators, must be a priority in the next legislative session. It is also time to finally address the big drug companies that set and repeatedly raise prescription drug prices.

The legislature and the governor took positive steps earlier this year to contain health care costs for New Mexico educators. I applaud them for passing and signing HB 533, which adjusted insurance coverage tiers so that educators who receive raises do not see a reduction in take home pay because they get moved into a new band of health insurance premium costs. Additionally, HB 533 removed arbitrary insurance caps, which limited districts to contributing 80% toward employees’ health insurance plans. As a result, thousands of educators will see lower out-of-pocket costs, and local school districts can now prioritize further lowering costs to attract and retain educators.

These reforms were aimed at making health care costs manageable for educators, but they did not address the underlying drivers of high costs for all New Mexicans: the companies that set prices. Prescription drugs, and more specifically, reining in the big drug companies that set prescription drug prices, must be a priority moving forward. A 2021 survey found that 1 in 3 New Mexicans cut pills in half, skipped doses of medicine, or did not fill a prescription over the previous year due to cost concerns. Meanwhile, this January alone, drug companies raised the prices of nearly 1,000 drugs that patients rely on, and raised prices again in July.

Governor Lujan Grisham created a Prescription Drug Task Force in 2022, in part, to help combat drug manufacturers’ increasing prices. This approach, while well-intended, missed an opportunity to address prescription drug cost increases at their source. The Task Force, in its analysis, used studies funded by drug manufacturers – and its proposals were supported by big drug companies.

Following the report, legislative efforts focused on making changes to New Mexicans’ pharmacy benefits instead of holding Big Pharma accountable for out-of-control drug prices and arbitrary price hikes. As long as drug companies are allowed to continue increasing drug prices unabated, health care costs are going to continue going up for New Mexicans.

We need legislators in the Roundhouse to support our educators in schoolhouses. As state lawmakers prepare to go back to their own desks in January, they must focus on meaningful action that addresses the root cause of rising health care and prescription drug costs. Tackling drug companies’ price increases will put our educators in a better position to teach our students, while aiding all other New Mexico patients struggling with high costs.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Addressing high prescription drug costs at their source