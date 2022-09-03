Addressing root causes of gun violence in Akron, other cities takes sustained effort

In 2020, Akron experienced its worst year for killings, 50 murders in all, outpacing a mark nearly five decades old. The toll declined in 2021 to 42, and the city appeared on a similar track this year. Then, July came with its 10 killings, the total now exceeding 30, inviting worries about another disturbing record.

And July followed the gut-punch in late June, Akron police officers chasing and gunning down Jayland Walker, unleashing dozens of rounds, the obvious question resonating widely: Was that sound policing?

Like many other cities, Akron has a gun violence problem, the Walker killing making things more difficult, whatever the state investigation eventually finds, by further eroding public trust. A city wanting to halt its population slide cannot afford a rising murder rate.

For the most part, Mayor Dan Horrigan has responded well to the challenge. In March, his administration directed more than $1.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan money to addressing gun violence. It added another $230,000 in July.

Those organizations receiving the funds are involved in various community-based interventions, such as mentoring, workforce development and re-entry programs. The evidence indicates these and similar approaches work. They help to reduce gun violence.

The mayor has created and filled a position dedicated to coordinating and ensuring implementation of these and other parts of his plan.

The discussion of gun violence often, and understandably, revolves around the horror of Dayton's 2019 mass shooting, nine dead and many wounded in less than minute. We talk about better background checks, red-flag laws and barring sales of assault-style weapons as ways to curb mass shootings. It is worth recalling that two Ohio governors proposed modest measures along such lines, and then watched their fellow Republicans in the legislature make guns more accessible.

Yet a vastly greater number of gun deaths results from the violence afflicting many disadvantaged neighborhoods, the share roughly equal to yearly suicides.

This is part of the problem that deserves much more attention than it typically receives, Akron and other cities held back as long as it persists and deepens.

A recent analysis by the Brookings Institution looked closely at the pattern of gun violence in four cities — Chicago, Nashville, Kansas City and Baltimore. It found the increases in gun homicides concentrated largely in neglected neighborhoods, where poverty, segregation and “systemic disinvestment” intersect.

Public and private resources long have flowed disproportionately elsewhere.

For instance, analysts learned that while the murder rate in Chicago climbed 53% from 2019 to 2020, more affluent areas of the city saw near-record lows for murders.

What does this say about addressing gun violence? A first instinct often goes to asking more of police departments, though another quick response wants departments to do less. Has there been a less effective slogan in recent memory than “defund the police”? Yet there is something helpful in getting past the role of law enforcement, without losing sight of needed improvement, especially in diversifying its ranks and embracing credible public review.

Hanna Love of the Brookings Institution issued a paper last fall arguing persuasively that a proper strategy must focus on “the longstanding relationship between violence and place.” This is about more than policing strategies or curbing access to the deluge of guns in circulation.

As Love stresses, the research is overwhelming: Disinvested and disadvantaged neighborhoods generate gun violence. Bring resources to those areas, and the violence declines.

“The approach that many policymakers seem to be missing,” Love writes, “is that to address spatially concentrated violence, we must actually support and invest in those communities most at risk to it.”

Greens and beets from Let's Grow Akron are seen at the Summit Lake Neighborhood Farmer's Market. The event continues on Tuesdays through Sept. 27. Mike Cardew, Akron Beacon Journal

Thus, the choices Mayor Horrigan has made in deploying the new federal money, plus, among other things, efforts to enhance Summit Lake and refresh city parks. At the same time, the research reveals the need for a much greater investment in such things as quality housing, child care, public transit, greenspace and community organizations. This cannot be done overnight. It is essential to easing gun violence.

Recall the energy residents brought to the University Park Alliance, the ambitious project to remake the blocks around the University of Akron. Too bad city leaders let the effort collapse. Now there is opportunity in the federal rescue funds and the separate infrastructure money.

Yet these dollars are temporary when the problem requires a sustained commitment. In that vein, consider how the Republican majorities at the Statehouse have taken resources away from cities, most notably, slashing the Local Government Fund and eliminating the state estate tax.

As a result, even a mayor like Horrigan who understands the importance of a long-term, all-of-city approach lacks the necessary tools. What we do have is a measure of those who are serious about addressing gun violence and those who are not.

Douglas was the Beacon Journal editorial page editor from 1999 to 2019. He can be reached at mddouglasmm@gmail.com.

Retired Editorial Page Editor Michael Douglas.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Invest in Akron neighborhoods to help lower gun violence