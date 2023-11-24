Addressing Tennessee’s digital evidence backlog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) cut a rape kit backlog, but now it’s fighting another. This one has to do with getting into suspects’ phones and computers, with TBI’s director admitting the wait has grown to more than a year.

Digital evidence has played a major role in recent cases in the state, including the investigation into the death of Caitlyn Kaufman.

The Nashville nurse was killed in a road rage shooting on Interstate 440 in December 2020.

Police had no video., no witnesses. But one of the first breaks in the case came from cell phone data analyzed by Metro’s digital forensics team.

GPS data told police she’d been shot hours before she was found. “One of the first things we started looking was at her phone, if we could identify an acquaintance that may be involved, there was zero,” said Metro Nashville Detective Chad Gish during Kaufman’s murder trial in January 2023.

The evidence was enough for a jury to convict the shooter, Devaunte Hill, who was found guilty of second-degree murder.

Jurors found the alleged driver not guilty.

Metro relied on its own digital forensics team for Kaufman’s trial, but smaller agencies use the TBI.

Last year, TBI Director, David Rausch, asked Governor Bill Lee for more funding to cut a rape kit backlog. This year, he wants four more people to process digital evidence.

Rausch said he thinks the added staff could cut the wait in half, “It’s too much evidence, not enough personnel to process.”

In Nashville, that evidence might’ve made the difference between justice or lingering questions in Kaufman’s murder investigation.

