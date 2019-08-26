Addtech AB (publ.) (STO:ADDT B) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A 2.0% Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Addtech AB (publ.) (STO:ADDT B) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 30th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of September.

Addtech AB (publ.)'s next dividend payment will be kr5.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of kr5.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Addtech AB (publ.) has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of SEK254. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Addtech AB (publ.)'s dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for Addtech AB (publ.)

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Addtech AB (publ.)'s payout ratio is modest, at just 46% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 44% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

OM:ADDT B Historical Dividend Yield, August 26th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Addtech AB (publ.)'s earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Addtech AB (publ.) has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Addtech AB (publ.)? Addtech AB (publ.) has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Addtech AB (publ.)? See what the four analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow