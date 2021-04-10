ADDU arrests two on multiple drug charges
Apr. 10—ALBANY — Members of the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit executed two search warrants and arrested two suspects in regards to drug sales, ADDU Commander Maj. Ryan Ward said in a news release.
Corey Gardner, 35, and Kasonja West, 32, were arrested by ADDU and face multiple drug-related charges.
The warrants were executed at 2401 Temple Ave. and 2203 North Monroe St. During the execution of the search warrants, two defendants were arrested for a plethora of drug offenses. The arrests came after months of undercover work done by the unit. The Albany-Dougherty Gang Unit and members of the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office assisted in the execution of the search warrants.
The following was recovered during the execution of the search warrants:
— 606.4 grams (1.33 pounds) of cocaine;
— 463 grams (1.02 pounds) of methamphetamine;
— 89.6 grams of marijuana;
— $18,590 in currency;
— A digital scale;
Gardner was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects. West also was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.