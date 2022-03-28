Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Addus HomeCare is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$70m ÷ (US$948m - US$118m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Addus HomeCare has an ROCE of 8.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Healthcare industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Addus HomeCare's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Addus HomeCare.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Addus HomeCare doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.4% from 13% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Addus HomeCare's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Addus HomeCare in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 155% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

