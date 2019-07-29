Is ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is ADDvantage Technologies Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that ADDvantage Technologies Group had debt of US$750.0k at the end of March 2019, a reduction from US$2.85m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.37m in cash, so it actually has US$621.5k net cash.

How Healthy Is ADDvantage Technologies Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that ADDvantage Technologies Group had liabilities of US$9.89m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.93m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.37m in cash and US$8.25m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.20m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded ADDvantage Technologies Group shares are worth a total of US$17.7m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, ADDvantage Technologies Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since ADDvantage Technologies Group will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, ADDvantage Technologies Group reported revenue of US$52m, which is a gain of 5.6%. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is ADDvantage Technologies Group?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that ADDvantage Technologies Group had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$1.9m of cash and made a loss of US$8.6m. Given it only has net cash of US$1.4m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how ADDvantage Technologies Group's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.