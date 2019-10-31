Is ADDvise Group AB (publ)'s (STO:ADDV A) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Rikard Akhtarzand is the CEO of ADDvise Group AB (publ) (STO:ADDV A). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for ADDvise Group

How Does Rikard Akhtarzand's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, ADDvise Group AB (publ) has a market capitalization of kr64m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth kr2.8m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at kr2.2m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under kr1.9b, and the median CEO total compensation was kr975k.

Thus we can conclude that Rikard Akhtarzand receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to ADDvise Group AB (publ). However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at ADDvise Group, below.

OM:ADDV A CEO Compensation, October 31st 2019 More

Is ADDvise Group AB (publ) Growing?

Over the last three years ADDvise Group AB (publ) has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 2.4% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 25% over last year.

In the last three years the company has failed to grow earnings per share. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that earnings per share are down, over three years. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has ADDvise Group AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 49%, ADDvise Group AB (publ) would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at ADDvise Group AB (publ) with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us. Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling ADDvise Group shares (free trial).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.