ADDvise Group (STO:ADDV A) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that ADDvise Group AB (publ) (STO:ADDV A) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for ADDvise Group

How Much Debt Does ADDvise Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 ADDvise Group had kr192.6m of debt, an increase on kr166.7m, over one year. However, it does have kr12.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about kr180.2m.

OM:ADDV A Historical Debt, August 19th 2019 More

A Look At ADDvise Group's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that ADDvise Group had liabilities of kr127.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr151.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had kr12.3m in cash and kr62.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling kr204.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the kr63.1m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, ADDvise Group would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

ADDvise Group shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (8.2), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.1 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that ADDvise Group actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 125%, over the last 12 months. If it can keep walking that path it will be in a position to shed its debt with relative ease. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since ADDvise Group will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.