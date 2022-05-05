Adel man becomes eighth Iowan charged in 2021 Capitol riot

An eighth Iowan was arrested this week for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Chad Heathcote, 41, of Adel was charged Tuesday in D.C. District Court with two offenses: entering and remaining in a restricted building with intent to impede or disrupt an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive conduct.

According to USA Today, more than 750 people in 48 states have been charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.

The FBI received tips on Jan. 20, 2021, and Feb. 10, 2021, that Heathcote was at the riot. He allegedly bragged on Facebook about being at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before deleting his account the next day, according to charging documents.

Chad Heathcote was charged Tues. May 5, 2022, with participating in the Jan. 6., 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Heathcote was arrested in Adel Wed. May 4, 2022.

Security camera footage reviewed by investigators showed Heathcote entering the north side of the Capitol, according to the criminal complaint, and GPS data indicated that his cell phone was in the Capitol that day.

Other video from inside the Capitol showed Heathcote approaching two officers in riot gear as they guarded a door, the criminal complaint said, and pulling the door open with the help of another person pulled open the door.

An MSNBC story also showed Heathcote inside the Capitol wearing a pink gas mask, according to the complaint.

The other Iowans charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol are:

Johnson, of St. Ansgar, was arrested in June on charges that he and his adult Daniel Johnson son from Minnesota took part in storming the Capitol. They both pleaded guilty in January to a single felony count of civil disorder. Daryl Johnson was the first Iowan to plead guilty in the Capitol riot cases.

