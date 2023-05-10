Adel man heading to prison on drug charge

May 10—VALDOSTA — An Adel man is heading to prison on a drug charge brought about by a high-speed chase in 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Uriah Wade Hall, 46, was sentenced May 5 to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to a justice department statement. He had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, court officials said.

A Lowndes County Sheriff's Office deputy saw Hall riding a motorcycle above the speed limit on Shiloh Road near Hahira Nov. 6, 2021; when the deputy tried to pull him over, Hall increased speed and got onto the Interstate 75 southbound ramp, cruising at up to 145 miles per hour for more than 20 miles, the justice department said.

The Georgia State Patrol stopped Hall with a rolling roadblock; he lost control of the motorcycle and required medical aid from EMTs, court officials said.

Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, digital scales with white powder residue and $1,610 cash, according to the statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.