Adelanto man accused of striking 17-year-old in the head with tire iron

An Adelanto man faces assault charges after authorities said he attacked a teenager riding a bicycle in the city with a tire iron and left him unconscious.

Prosecutors may charge 65-year-old William Caldwell with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and an enhancement for causing great bodily injury depending on the outcome of an arraignment Wednesday.

Caldwell is being held in county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail after he was arrested earlier this week.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault Monday morning at Bellflower Street and Auburn Avenue intersection.

When they arrived, deputies found a 17-year-old boy lying unconscious in the road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said the teenager and his mom were riding bicycles when they were approached by Caldwell, whom the teenager did not know.

“Caldwell asked the victim a question, and when the victim answered, Caldwell hit him in the head and body multiple times with a tire iron,” the sheriff’s department said.

Officials described the attack as “completely unprovoked.”

Booking records show Caldwell was arrested at an apartment complex on Casaba Road less than a mile southwest of the intersection where the assault happened.

Authorities said he was still in possession of the tire iron.

The 17-year-old was flown to a trauma center. Sheriff's spokesperson Staci Parks said the teenager was in serious condition when he was airlifted. She did not have an update on his condition as of Wednesday.

