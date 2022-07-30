Adelanto man arrested on suspicion of luring victims to rob them

An Adelanto man was arrested on suspicion of luring victims to a residential area to rob them, said Victor Valley Sheriff's officials, who are seeking a second suspect.

Sheriff’s officials reported that Terral Joseph Hall, 18, was the man arrested. They are looking for an unidentified Hispanic man, approximately 21 years old, who was last seen wearing jeans and a white shirt.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 12:07 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a 911 incident in the 18500 block of Casaba Road in Adelanto.

Victims told sheriff’s officials that they traveled to the location to purchase a vehicle and parked their car on Casaba Road.

The suspects, one later identified as Hall, texted the victims to exit their car and come to the residence's front door.

When the victims exited their vehicle, Hall and a Hispanic man approached the victims and brandished handguns. The suspects then demanded money from the victims.

One suspect fired a single round into the air. Once the suspects were given the money, they fled the location foot.

No evidence showed homeowners on Casaba Road were involved in the crime, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Casaba Road incident was the third strong arm robbery committed in the immediate area. In each robbery, the suspects used the same scenario to get victims to come to the area with cash.

During the investigation, Deputy Larry Torres could identify Hall as one of the suspects. The deputy then authored a search warrant and obtained a warrant for Hall’s arrest.

With the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Gang Team, the warrants were served at Hall’s residence in the 11100 block of Chamberlaine Way.

Hall was arrested without incident for strong arm robbery and was booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $300,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information to contact Deputy L. Torres at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

