Adelanto man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teen family member

Sheriff’s officials arrested a 29-year old man from Adelanto on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teen girl who is a family member.

On Tuesday, sheriff's deputies were contacted by a local high school regarding a student who said she was being sexually assaulted by a relative. The man was identified as Howard Johnny Powell III, according to investigators.

Deputies and detectives interviewed the girl and got search warrants to obtain DNA and other evidence associated with the allegations. Evidence was collected that supported the victim's claims, police stated.

Powell was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of committing multiple sexual offenses, sheriff’s officials said. His bail is set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victor Valley sheriff’s station (760) 552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Adelanto suspected of sexually assaulting teen family member