Adelanto man arrested on suspicion of shooting man from Lucerne Valley during an argument

Sheriff’s officials arrested one man on suspicion of shooting another during an argument that began at a motel in Victorville.

Jerry Randolph, 56, of Adelanto remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Tuesday, with bail set at just over $1.7 million, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records show.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley regarding a patient with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted a 35-year-old Lucerne Valley man who had been shot in the ankle after he had gone to Motel 6 on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville around midnight.

Deputies learned that the men got into an argument in the motel parking lot. The argument moved inside to the lobby area where Randolph threatened to shoot the man.

The man from Lucerne drove to an adjacent parking lot and exited his vehicle. Meanwhile, Randolph retrieved a handgun from his vehicle, approached the man and fired, striking him once in the ankle, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies continued their investigation and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Randolph.

He was located and arrested without incident late Saturday near his residence at the intersection of Green Tree Boulevard and Arrowhead Drive in Victorville, sheriff’s booking records show.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

