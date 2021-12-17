Adelanto man classified as a sexually violent predator arrested in Big Bear, authorities say

A 57-year-old Adelanto man who is classified as a sexually violent predator, was arrested on suspicion of failing to register his new Big Bear address, said sheriff’s officials Thursday.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that on Dec. 10, deputies arrested Martin Kenneth Smith, 57, for failing to register as he was tracked to an address in the 800 block of C Lane in Big Bear, east of Highway 38.

Smith’s last reported residence was in the 11000 block of Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto. Still, when deputies conducted a compliance check there, they discovered he no longer lived at the location, sheriff’s officials said.

Smith was tracked to the Big Bear address, arrested without incident, and booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where he remained Thursday with bail set at $350,000.

On Tuesday, Smith appeared in Victorville Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges of failing to register as a sex offender and registering annually. He also denied prior felony convictions.

On Thursday, Smith was a medical no-show in quarantine, according to court records, which shows Smith due in court on Jan. 6.

The court classified certain sex offenders as sexually violent predators based upon their specific crimes. These offenders have specific registration requirements they are informed of before their release from custody, sheriff’s officials reported.

The offenders must register their address with local law enforcement every 90 days. Sexually violent predators who fail to register are subject to arrest and prosecution for felony charges.

