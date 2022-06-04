Adelanto man dies after shooting at Rialto Park where nearly 100 students played

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Division has identified Daniel Earl Dexter, 22, of Adelanto as the man who sustained fatal gunshot wounds at a park in Rialto.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Division has identified the victim in a fatal shooting on June 1 at a park in Rialto as an Adelanto man.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 12:58 p.m. on June 1, a shooting was reported to the Rialto Police Department at Alec Fergusson Park in the 2300 block of W. Sunset Drive in Rialto.

Upon arrival, police found two people shot and took them to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton for treatment

One of the victims, Daniel Earl Dexter, 22, of Adelanto was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m. The investigation was conducted by Rialto Police Homicide, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the gun battle happened while nearly 100 Fitzgerald Elementary School 1st and 2nd graders were playing during a field trip.

The shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated into an exchange of gunfire between two groups of basketball players, authorities said.

The violence did not involve any students and was not connected to any of the district's schools, the Rialto Unified School District said on Twitter.

According to a Rialto Unified School District post on Facebook, students and school staff, including two unarmed safety officers, hid under tables during the shooting.

At least one shooter remains at large in connection to what Rialto police believe was an isolated incident, the SacBee said.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Adelanto man shot at Rialto Park where nearly 100 students played