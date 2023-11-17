Adelanto man leads deputies on pursuit in stolen car before crashing into Victorville home

Sheriff’s officials reported that an Adelanto man in a stolen Honda led deputies on a high-speed pursuit before crashing into a house in Victorville.

Authorities reported that at about 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, Deputy Cassidy observed a black Honda traveling east on Nisqually Road, east of Sixth Avenue.

Cassidy observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and making illegal lane changes. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as 27-year-old Robert Resendez Soliz.

A records check by the deputy showed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Victorville earlier in the day.

Deputy Cassidy initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle failed to yield. During the pursuit, the driver drove at a high rate of speed and ran stop signs, police reported.

As the vehicle approached Second and Dean avenues, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a residence on Dean Avenue, authorities reported.

Soliz then removed himself from the vehicle and attempted to evade deputies but was detained without further incident. No one inside the residence was injured, sheriff’s officials said.

Soliz showed signs of being under the influence. He suffered injuries from the accident and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Soliz is currently on county probation, according to sheriff’s officials.

Soliz faces charges for suspected possession of stolen property, felony failure to yield, and driving under the influence, police stated.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Adelanto man in stolen car crashes into Victorville home