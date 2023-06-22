Adelanto shooting victim dies; homicide suspect being held at High Desert Detention Center

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said they are now investigating a suspected homicide after a 44-year-old Riverside man, who was shot last month in Adelanto, has died.

Curtis Ward died at the hospital on Wednesday. Sheriff's officials say they believe his death was caused by shooting suspect Steven Soliz, 67, of Adelanto.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Ward's body.

On May 14, Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 10600 block of Villa Street in Adelanto.

Arriving deputies found Ward, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an L.A. County trauma center for treatment.

Through investigation, officials identified Soliz as the shooting suspect. An arrest warrant was authored for Soliz and he was arrested on June 15 near Aster and Palmdale roads in Adelanto.

Sheriff's officials did not reveal a motive for the suspected shooting or if Ward and Soliz were acquainted.

Soliz remains at the High Desert Detention Center, with bail set at $1 million.

Sheriff's detectives have assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Dylan Gosswiller with the SBC Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Adelanto shooting victim dies; homicide suspect, 67, arrested