Adelanto targeted during recent Operation Consequences crime suppression activity

Adelanto was one of several cities targeted during a recent Operation Consequences crime suppression activity, where drugs, firearms and cash was seized by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Adelanto was targeted during recent Operation Consequences crime suppression activity conducted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The latest operation ending Aug. 18, included serving 17 search warrants and contacting suspects at the following locations:

11100 Block of Bartlett Avenue, Adelanto

700 Block of H Street, San Bernardino

700 Block of S. San Antonio Avenue, Ontario

3300 Block of N. Poppy Drive, Rialto

10300 Block of Richardson Street, Loma Linda

14500 Block of Sienna Place, Eastvale

Investigators seized methamphetamine, cocaine, and 53 firearms, four of which were ghost guns. Authorities also made 12 felony arrests. Ghost guns lack traceable numbers or registration.

The operation was conducted by the sheriff’s gangs/narcotics division, and deputies from several patrol stations.

Operation Consequences will continue focusing on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the county.

There are currently 6,562 parolees at large in California and 528 parolees at large in the county, sheriff’s officials said.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Police target Adelanto during recent Operation Consequences