Adele addressed cultural appropriation accusations after attending Notting Hill Carnival in bantu knots

Adele got candid during a recent interview with British Vogue ahead of her new album.

Adele, 33, was accused of cultural appropriation in 2020 for her ensemble at Notting Hill Carnival.

She admitted she “didn’t read” the room when she chose to wear the outfit and post it to Instagram.

Adele addressed the cultural appropriation criticism she received over her Notting Hill Carnival ensemble, saying she "didn't read" the room.

During a recent interview with British Vogue, the "Hello" singer didn't shy away from discussing online retaliation she faced last year after posting a photo of her attending the London-based Caribbean festival. In the post, Adele wore a bikini top decorated with the Jamaican flag and Bantu knots, a hairstyle typically associated with African hair care.

Adele acknowledged that some fans asked her to remove the Instagram photo, but she explained why she refused to delete it to British Vogue.

"I could see comments being like, 'the nerve to not take it down,' which I totally get. But if I take it down, it's me acting like it never happened," Adele, 33, told the outlet. "And it did. I totally get why people felt like it was appropriating."

She continued: "If you don't go dressed to celebrate the Jamaican culture - and in so many ways we're so entwined in that part of London - then it's a little bit like, 'What you coming for, then?"

Adele, who recently confirmed she's dating Rich Paul, admitted she "didn't read the fucking room."

"I was wearing a hairstyle that is actually to protect Afro hair. Ruined mine, obviously," she said.

During the interview, Adele also spoke to British Vogue that she wrote the upcoming album to explain her divorce from Simon Konecki to her son.

She also said that she's spent more time with her trainer in the last three years than anyone else and that she got "addicted" to working out several times a day.

