Adele Buys Sylvester Stallone’s Mediterranean-Style Beverly Hills Mansion for $58 Million

Adele is starting off the new year right with the purchase of Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills mansion, according to the Daily Mail. Stallone first listed the eight bedroom, 12 bathroom home in January of 2021 for $110 million, before bumping the price down to $85 million in May, but Adele was reportedly able to scoop it up for just $58 million.

Closing Ceremony Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto

The contemporary Mediterranean property feels grand from the outside, with a large motor court that features oversized arched doorways that grant entry into the home. With a screening room, cigar room, and custom bar, the abode is perfect for entertaining. The many seating areas feature a bevy of windows and french doors out to the backyard which puts the 3.5 acres to good use with covered dining and lounge areas, a putting green, and an infinity pool that is ideally located for taking in the city and canyon views. Upstairs, the main suite is particularly decadent with a sauna, steam room, two bathtubs, and an expansive terrace. Columns, high ceilings, and ornate light fixtures instill a feeling of elegance throughout. The “Easy on Me” singer’s new home features a two story guest house designed by Richard Landry, the renowned architect who designed the Pacific Palisades home of Sugar Ray Leonard and helped Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady create their L.A. home.

See the video.

This is Adele’s fourth property in Beverly Hills, with her second most recent 90210 addition having been purchased from Nicole Richie in June of 2021. Her new neighbors in the gated community where the home is located include Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington, so Adele certainly won’t be the only celebrity walking its streets.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest