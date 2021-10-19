Adele says she eats McDonald's once a week and her last meal on Earth would include a Big Mac

Adele revealed that her last meal would be McDonald's. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Adele said she eats McDonald's at least once a week, and that it would be her last meal on Earth.

Her McDonald's order of choice includes a Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, and fries.

Adele also revealed that she loves going to Nando's and can make an incredible spicy pasta.

If Adele had to choose her last meal on Earth, it wouldn't be from a glamorous restaurant or even a classic British dish. It would be her favorite order from McDonald's.

"My ideal meal, my death row meal, my last meal, would be a McChicken Nugget with a Big Mac and then fries," Adele said in a new video with British Vogue.

"That's my three-course," she added. "I eat it at least once a week."

This was just one of the many fun tidbits that Adele - who recently released her first new single in five years - revealed while taking the "Ultimate British Taste Test," where she was challenged with identifying 12 classic British dishes while wearing a blindfold.

Adele began the test by showing fans how she likes her cup of tea - "brew the tea bag, add a bit of sugar and milk" - and revealing that she used to work in a café making breakfast "for £25 a day."

"I learned to cook on my own when I was like, 18," Adele said. "I was getting loads of takeaways and it was just costing too much money, so I think I read '30-Minute Meals' by good ol' Jamie Oliver. That's how I learned the basics of cooking."

Adele said she makes an "incredible spicy pasta" that even Italians love, as well as a "great fish pie" - another classic British dish.

Adele testing some fish and chips. British Vogue

And, along with McDonald's, Adele also often goes to Nando's.

"I get a quarter of chicken with some coleslaw, some rice, and some fries," she continued. "And I get medium Peri heat, Peri sprinkles on my fries as well."

Adele sampled everything from cockles and kippers to pork pie and pickled eggs for the taste test but revealed that her favorite British dish is actually a Sunday roast, which features roasted meat and potatoes alongside Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

"I'm pretty great at doing [it] every single Sunday," Adele said. "It's my son's favorite."

Adele also sampled a Full English breakfast, which she called the "perfect hangover cure."

Adele testing a Full English breakfast. British Vogue

The "Easy on Me" singer revealed that she loves the dish - which typically includes fried eggs, grilled tomatoes, and British bacon and baked beans - so much that she carries around small packets of Heinz ketchup to pair with it.

"Beyoncé has hot sauce in her bag, I have Heinz ketchup," she added with a laugh.

Adele also tested the likes of Spotted Dick, banoffee pie, and Eton Mess, ultimately getting eight out of 12 of the British dishes correct.

"I know everything there is to know about food," Adele declared at the end of the video. "I eat so much food still."

