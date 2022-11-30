Adele shocked by fan using an Instagram filter for a video selfie with her at a concert

Storyful

A fan who interacted with Adele during her concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, startled the singer by recording her with an Instagram face filter on November 26.A video selfie recorded and shared by Jamiee Guerrero, who goes by Jamy G, shows Adele’s candid and shocked reaction to realizing that her face was being manipulated by an effect.“Oh, my God! What have you done to my face?” Adele says after looking at herself in the recording. “We don’t look like that, darling,” the singer later adds.“If a beauty filter can cheer someone up, I think that’s great,” Guerrero told Storyful about her recording. “I am all about positivity and making people feel happy.”Later in the video, Guerrero is seen crying as the singer consoles her.“The reason I was so emotional when I spoke to Adele was due to the heartache I experienced in a past relationship," Guerrero said. “Her music was key to helping me heal during that time.”Adele is currently performing her first concert residency at Caesars Palace, which is planned to continue until March next year. Credit: Jamy G via Storyful