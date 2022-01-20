Adele tearfully postpones Vegas shows: 'It just ain't ready'

Singer Adele posted an emotional video on Thursday night, informing fans she had to cancel her upcoming shows at Caesar's Palace.

The superstar was slated to begin her Las Vegas residency, titled "Weekends with Adele," on Jan. 21.

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she said tearfully in the video posted Thursday night, adding that half of her crew were sick with COVID-19.

"It's been impossible to finish the show," she explained.

Adele added that she was “so sorry” to everyone already on their way to Las Vegas for the shows this weekend and they are already working on rescheduling “all the dates.”

The sold-out series had been slated to run through April 16.

Caesar’s Palace did not immediately respond to TODAY’s request for comment.

“I’m gutted. And I’m sorry it’s last minute,” Adele continued in her video. “We’ve been awake for over 30 hours, trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. And I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed.”

"I'm going to finish my show and I'm going to get it to where it's supposed to be," she concluded. "It's been impossible. We've been up against so much and it just ain't ready. I'm really sorry."

Adele's fourth album, "30," came out in November to rave reviews and topped the charts. She did several appearances as promotion for the album, including a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey and a CBS TV special, "Adele: One Night Only."