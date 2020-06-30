Adelphic Expands Programmatic Audio Advertising Capabilities Through New AdsWizz Integration

Audio Partnerships Offer Access to More Than 90% of Available Streaming Audio and Podcast Inventory

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adelphic®, a Viant subscription-based self-service platform for omnichannel programmatic advertising, today partnered with AdsWizz, the leading global technology provider for digital audio advertising solutions, expanding Adelphic's premium programmatic audio inventory offering to include significant additional streaming audio and podcast inventory. As part of this new partnership, buyers using the Adelphic DSP will now be able to execute PMP buys with Pandora, SoundCloud, iHeartMedia, PodcastOne, ACAST, TuneIn and many other publishers, as well as have access to the biggest audio and podcast marketplaces.

With the addition of Pandora through AdsWizz AudioMax SSP, Adelphic now has access to more than 90% of available streaming audio and podcast programmatic inventory, cementing its leadership position as a true omnichannel DSP. This partnership strengthens Adelphic's omnichannel messaging, planning, and measurement with a complete audio supply while creating additional touchpoints to reach users across the Adelphic device graph.

"By 2024, digital audio listeners are predicted to surpass 222 million, a 5.35% increase from 2020. As podcasts and digital audio become one of the fastest-growing mediums, programmatic audio must be part of a campaign's overall omnichannel strategy," said Alex Perrin, vice president of programmatic strategy at Viant's Adelphic. "With access to audio inventory that is non-skippable, brand-safe and not impacted by ad blockers, Adelphic can measure the impact of programmatic audio as part of the larger digital buy and reach targeted audiences in a more relevant and engaging way."

"With programmatic audio advertising increasing every year, it's important to give our publishers access to incremental demand by diversifying the sources of programmatic demand platforms we are connected to," said Alexis van de Wyer, CEO of AdsWizz. "The Adelphic DSP is a great addition to our demand source portfolio and we look forward to connecting the advertisers using their platform with the largest source of digital audio inventory available in the market."

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising technology company that enables ad buyers to plan, create, execute, and measure their omnichannel digital advertising investments. Its cloud-based, self-service platform Adelphic® provides the ability to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, CTV, audio, and digital out-of-home. Viant's proprietary, first-party data, which is linked to 115 million households and over 1 billion connected devices, is combined with access to more than 12,000 audience attributes, from 50 leading data companies to enable scaled and accurate audience targeting and attribution.

Founded in 1999, Viant is privately-owned with 10 offices across the U.S., including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Irvine, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York. To learn more, visit viantinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. Viant is an Inc. Best Places to Work award winner.

