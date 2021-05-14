Adelphoi Village resident charged as adult by police after assault at Unity home

May 14—A 17-year-old resident at an Adelphoi Village home in Unity was charged by state police as an adult in connection with an assault that sent another youth to an area hospital Wednesday.

Giovanni Payne, a resident at the Sweeney House on Mission Road, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, harassment and simple assault. Authorities reported there was a physical altercation between another juvenile resident of the home and Payne.

Trooper Kyle Nolan reported that one youth was taken to Excela Health Latrobe hospital by ambulance.

According to court records, Payne told Nolan that the victim and he got into an argument that turned physical when the other youth attempted to punch him. Payne said that he then grabbed a lock and "struck the victim once or possibly two times in the back of the head before the fight was broken up," Nolan wrote in court papers.

Payne was ordered held in the county juvenile detention center on $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 24.

Adelphoi Village spokesperson Karyn Pratt said the juvenile resident who was injured was treated and released at the hospital. She also said officials are cooperating with the ongoing state police investigation.

Adelphoi Village started in 1971 as a group home for troubled boys, now provides services to more than 2,500 abused, neglected, delinquent and other at-risk youths and their families from a 30-county area.

