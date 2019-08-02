adesso (FRA:ADN1) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies adesso AG (FRA:ADN1) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is adesso's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that adesso had €45.9m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has €46.2m in cash, leading to a €219.0k net cash position.

How Strong Is adesso's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that adesso had liabilities of €101.7m due within a year, and liabilities of €42.9m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €46.2m in cash and €99.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its total liabilities are just about perfectly matched by its shorter-term, liquid assets.

Having regard to adesso's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the €297.1m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, adesso boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Another good sign is that adesso has been able to increase its EBIT by 23% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if adesso can strengthen its balance sheet over time.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. adesso may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, adesso produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 58% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that adesso has net cash of €219k, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 23% over the last year. So we don't think adesso's use of debt is risky.