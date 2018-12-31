ADF To Celebrate 25th Year with Fresh Wins, New Faces, and Plenty of Foes





Picture a law firm with thousands of lawyers at its disposal, hundreds of employees, and annual revenues approaching Am Law 200 territory. Its U.S. Supreme Court record is unmatched by a key measure. This year it lured a former Cravath, Swaine & Moore partner to its ranks of senior litigators.



But this is no traditional law firm partnership. It’s a right-leaning Christian legal non-profit, alternately admired as a legal bulwark and reviled as a hate group for its advocacy on flashpoint social issues such as homosexuality and abortion.



Next month the group, Alliance Defending Freedom, will celebrate 25 years of "protecting the right to share and live out the Gospel by defending religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and marriage and family," as it defines its legal mission. As it approaches is anniversary, its influence in the capital and beyond is larger than ever before.





ADF's Big Year





The 2018 calendar year served as something of a banner year for ADF: It won multiple times at the Supreme Court in some of the year's most politically fraught cases and saw ADF alumni tapped for top legal jobs ranging from a federal appeals court judgeship to overseeing communications at Main Justice.



Formed in 1994 as “Alliance Defense Fund," by prominent evangelicals James Dobson of Focus on the Family and Bill Bright of Campus Crusade for Christ, ADF had already scored a pair of victories at the Supreme Court by the following year. Alan Sears was then its founding CEO of ADF and its first attorney on staff. A quarter-century later, its high court record remains chief among its accomplishments.



ADF’s undefeated record at the Supreme Court in the last five years is unmatched by any other litigant that has argued at least four cases, according to an analysis by Empirical SCOTUS. ADF has argued nine times before the high court in the last seven years and won every time, including twice last year.



Any time an organization racks up that many wins, “they must be taken as a serious and formidable advocate,” said Scott Keller, Baker Botts’ Supreme Court and constitutional law practice chair. When Keller was solicitor general of Texas he filed amicus curiae briefs in support of some ADF cases.



In 2018, ADF prevailed before the Supreme Court in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, the standoff over a baker’s refusal to make a cake for a same-sex wedding, and National Institute of Family & Life Advocates v. Becerra, which involved a California law requiring pregnancy centers opposed to abortion to provide information about how to obtain an abortion to pregnant women.



Kristen Waggoner, senior vice president of ADF’s U.S. legal division and the winning advocate in Masterpiece, attributed her group’s success to its focus on its mission, rather than on celebrating star lawyers.



Attorney Kristen Waggoner. Photo courtesy of Alliance Defending Freedom.





“We don’t care who gets the credit, what matters is that freedom is protected,” Waggoner said. “We just need to get the work done and serve as an alliance to work with other people, because there’s no one organization that is going to be able to achieve the generational shaping wins necessary to protect freedom in the areas in which we work.”