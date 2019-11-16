ADF Foods Limited (NSE:ADFFOODS)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that ADF Foods Limited (NSE:ADFFOODS) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 20th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of December.

ADF Foods's next dividend payment will be ₹1.50 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of ₹3.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ADF Foods stock has a trailing yield of around 1.0% on the current share price of ₹298.2. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether ADF Foods can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see ADF Foods's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 39% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past ten years, ADF Foods has increased its dividend at approximately 7.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is ADF Foods an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, ADF Foods looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

