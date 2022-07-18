ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.9x ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Canada have P/E ratios greater than 11x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that ADF Group's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Check out our latest analysis for ADF Group

pe

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on ADF Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is ADF Group's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like ADF Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 16%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 337% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 15% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's peculiar that ADF Group's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On ADF Group's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of ADF Group revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Having said that, be aware ADF Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on ADF Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here