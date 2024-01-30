ADHD medication recalled: FDA says bottles might have the wrong pills in them

A pharmaceutical company is recalling medication for ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and narcolepsy because packages of the drug may contain the wrong pills, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reporting.

The product is being recalled after a pharmacist in Nebraska opened a bottle of Zenzedi tablets and found tablets of Carbinoxamine Maleate, an antihistamine drug, the federal drug agency announced in a Jan. 24 recall.

Zenzedi is used to treat narcolepsy, a sleep disorder, and also sometimes used as a treatment for ADHD.

Upon learning of the incident, the FDA wrote, the manufacturer, Woburn, Massachusetts-based Azurity Pharmaceuticals, opened a product complaint and an investigation.

The company then immediatly sent recall notification letters via overnight delivery to wholesale distributors, the FDA reported.

What ADHD medication is being recalled?

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling one lot of Zanzedi 30 mg with lot number F230169A.

The drug has an expiration date of June 2025, the FDA wrote in its recall, and was shipped to wholesalers from Aug. 23, 2023 through Nov. 29, 2023.

ADHD medication recall: Potential side-effects of pill mix-up

People who take carbinoxamine instead of Zenzedi will experience "undertreatment of their symptoms" the FDA reported, which may lead to impairment and an increased risk of accidents and injury. Adverse effects include drowsiness, sleepiness and other serious conditions including thyroid disorder.

Patients with ADHD and narcolepsy will likely experience accidents or injuries due to the sedating effects of carbinoxamine which in some instances, can lead to disability or death, particularly if people using it participate in activities requiring "significant focus and alertness" including driving or operating machinery, the FDA said.

What to do if you are affected by the ADHD medication recall

Consumers who purchased the affected drug should stop using it immediately and contact their healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems potentially related to taking or using it.

They can also report the medical issue to the FDA by filling out this form online or by calling 800-332-1088.

Consumers with questions can also call (877) 804-2069.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ADHD medication recalled over drug mix-up, bottles may have wrong pill