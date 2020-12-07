Adhesive Primer Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in adhesive primer market to 2025 by end use industry (automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, packaging and others), product type (silane, maleic anhydride, polyolefin, titanate & zirconate, and others), substrate type (plastic & composites, metal, rubber, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

The future of the adhesive primer market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, and packaging industries. The adhesive primer market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $4.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of adhesives in the automotive industry and growing applications of adhesive in construction and packaging industry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the adhesive primer industry, include development of hylink adhesive primer to make hybrid components to reduce weight and increase performance.

In this market, automotive and construction is the largest market by end use, whereas polyolefin is largest in product type. Growth in various segments of the global adhesive primer market are given below:
Adhesive Primer Market by Segments

The study includes the adhesive primer market size and forecast for the adhesive primer market through 2025, segmented by product , substrate type , end use industry , and the region as follows:

Adhesive Primer Market by product [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:
• Silane
• Maleic Anhydride
• Polyolefin
• Titanate & Zirconate

Adhesive Primer Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:
• Automotive
• Construction
• Aerospace
• Electronics
• Packaging
• Others

Adhesive Primer Market by Substrate Type [$M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025]:
• Plastic & Composites
• Metal
• Rubber
• Others

Adhesive Primer Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025]:
• North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• The Rest of the World
Some of the adhesive primer companies profiled in this report include are 3M, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Arkema, Henkel AG and Company ,ALTANA AG and others.

The analyst forecasts that polyolefin adhesive primer will remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for plastic and composites in construction industries. Maleic anhydride adhesive primer is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better adhesion to polar surfaces and it also helps to improve water resistance and alkali solubility.

Some of the features of this report:

• Market size estimates: adhesive primer market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.
• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by end use and use industry.
• Segmentation analysis: adhesive primer market size by product, end use industry, and substrate type in terms of value shipment.
• Regional analysis: adhesive primer market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.
• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of adhesive primer in the adhesive primer market.
• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of adhesive primer in the adhesive primer market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the adhesive primer market by end use industry (automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, packaging and others), product type (silane, maleic anhydride, polyolefin, titanate & zirconate, and others), substrate type (plastic & composites, metal, rubber, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the adhesive primer market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the adhesive primer market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this adhesive primer market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the adhesive primer market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the adhesive primer market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this adhesive primer market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this adhesive primer area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this adhesive primer market?
Report Scope
Key Features Description
Base Year for Estimation 2019
Trend Period
(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019
Forecast Period 2020-2025
Pages 224
Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion
Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling

Market Segments By end use industry (automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, packaging and others), product type (silane, maleic anhydride, polyolefin, titanate & zirconate, and others), substrate type (plastic & composites, metal, rubber, others)
Regional Scope North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK and Germany), Asia Pacific (Japan and China), and RoW
Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835586/?utm_source=GNW

