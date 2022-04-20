ADI Builders owner sentenced for wire fraud

Apr. 20—The owner of a Flathead County construction company who took customers' money and spent it on personal expenses, including leasing a racetrack and buying car racing trophies, was sentenced to 70 months behind bars in federal court Tuesday.

Craig Mark Draper, 55, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud after striking a deal with prosecutors. He initially faced 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.

As part of the sentence, Draper must pay $543,859 in restitution. He will spend three years on supervised release following his prison stint.

Prosecutors said Draper moved to the Flathead Valley in 2017, launching a company he called ADI Builders. He bid on a variety of projects, including pole barns, shops and home remodels. During construction, he invoiced customers for specific goods, but failed to deliver, court documents said.

In one case, prosecutors said Draper invoiced a client $59,002, with $8,000 intended for siding. The customer never received the siding and eventually bought it directly from the vendor.

Meanwhile, Draper drew on the money for personal purchases, like paying for an outfitter in Utah, court documents said. He also spent $9,500 to lease the Salish and Kootenai Tribes' racetrack.

Eventually, Draper caught the attention of the FBI, which investigated the case, according to court documents.

Draper's victims, who also include employees and vendors, numbered 25. Prosecutors said several "suffered significant financial hardships" owing to Draper's scheme.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Racicot prosecuted the case.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.