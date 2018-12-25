adidas AG (FRA:ADS): How Much Money Comes Back To Investors?

If you are currently a shareholder in adidas AG (FRA:ADS), or considering investing in the stock, you need to examine how the business generates cash, and how it is reinvested. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, ADS is currently valued at €37b. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of ADS’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

View our latest analysis for adidas

What is adidas’s cash yield?

Free cash flow (FCF) is the amount of cash adidas has left after it pays off its expenses, including its net capital expenditures, which is what the company needs to spend each year to maintain or grow its business operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of adidas’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

adidas’s yield of 5.72% last year indicates its ability to produce cash at the same rate as the market index, taking into account the company’s size. However, given that the risk for holding single-stock adidas is higher, this may mean inadequate compensation above and beyond merely investing in the whole market.

DB:ADS Net Worth December 25th 18 More

Does adidas have a favourable cash flow trend?

Can ADS improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 12%, ramping up from its current levels of €2.3b to €2.6b in three years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, ADS is able to increase its growth rate each year, from -1.8% in the upcoming year, to 5.4% by the end of the third year. The overall future outlook seems buoyant if ADS can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

The yield you receive on adidas is in-line with that of holding the broader market index. However, you are taking on more risk by holding a single-stock rather than the well-diversified market index. This means, in terms of risk and return, it’s not the best deal. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I recommend you continue to research adidas to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is ADS worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ADS is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on adidas’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



