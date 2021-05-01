adidas AG Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of adidas AG (OTCPK:ADDYY, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $154.79 per share and the market cap of $60.4 billion, adidas AG stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for adidas AG is shown in the chart below.


Because adidas AG is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 2.51% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. adidas AG has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.72, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. The overall financial strength of adidas AG is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of adidas AG is fair. This is the debt and cash of adidas AG over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. adidas AG has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $23.1 billion and earnings of $1.356 a share. Its operating margin of 4.33% in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Overall, GuruFocus ranks adidas AG's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of adidas AG over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. adidas AG's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. adidas AG's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -4.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, adidas AG's ROIC is 4.22 while its WACC came in at 3.04. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of adidas AG is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of adidas AG (OTCPK:ADDYY, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. To learn more about adidas AG stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

