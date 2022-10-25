Adidas is cutting ties with Kanye West over his recent offensive behavior, report says

Kanye West Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Adidas could announce plans to end its partnership with Kanye West as early as Tuesday, sources told Bloomberg.

People familiar with the matter said this was because of his offensive behavior.

Ye wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt and has made multiple antisemitic comments in recent weeks.

Adidas is set to cut ties with Kanye West, now known as Ye, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

People familiar with the matter told the publication that the sportswear company could announce plans to end its partnership with the rapper as early as Tuesday because of his offensive behavior.

Adidas said earlier this month that it was reviewing its partnership with Ye, without specifying a reason.

In early October, Ye drew criticism after wearing a shirt with the words "White Lives Matter," a phrase which has been linked to white supremacist groups. Ye told Fox host Tucker Carlson that he wore the shirt because it's "funny" and because he thought the motto was correct.

Just days after, he posted an antisemitic tirade on Twitter, including saying he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." Twitter locked his account for violating its policies.

A string of other companies have scrambled to sever ties with Ye, including luxury fashion brand Balenciaga, fashion magazine Vogue, whose editor Ye had targeted online, and even banking giant JPMorgan, according to a report. On Monday alone, both talent agency CAA and film and TV studio MRC, which was set to release documentary about him that had already been completed, followed suit.

An Adidas spokesperson previously told the BBC that the its partnership with Yeezy "is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry's history."

This is a breaking story. Please check back for further updates.

