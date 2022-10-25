Adidas ending partnership with Ye

Reuters Videos

STORY: Adidas is dropping its partnership with Kanye West. That follows a rash of offensive behavior by the U.S. rapper and designer. His Twitter and Instagram accounts have been restricted after some posts were deemed antisemitic. He’s also courted controversy with outbursts aimed at other celebrities. In a statement Adidas said it didn’t tolerate antisemitism or any other kind of hate speech. It will end the partnership and production of the associated Yeezy goods. The German firm says that will cost it up to $250 million in net income this year. Adidas said it had put the tie-up under review earlier this month after trying to resolve the problems in private. In now-deleted Instagram posts, the singer accused Adidas of failing to build the promised stores for his Yeezy line, and of stealing his designs. Adidas poached Ye, as he’s known on stage, from rival Nike in 2013. The partnership saw it produce Yeezy-branded sneakers priced at up to $700. That generated close to $1.5 billion in annual sales for the firm. Adidas shares were down close to 5% by Tuesday (October 25) afternoon in Europe.