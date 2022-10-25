Adidas ending partnership with Ye
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye (October 25)
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye (October 25)
Adidas is cutting ties with Kanye “Ye” West, the founder of the Yeezy brand, ending one of the most successful and storied shoe partnerships and capping off a tumultuous few weeks.
adidas and Gap are among the long list of companies that are no longer working with Kanye West. The sportswear brand announced that it's cutting ties with Ye after the rapper made antisemitic comments. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable," reps for adidas said. Gap released a new statement too, slamming the rapper. "In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner's recent remarks and behavior further underscore why," the company shared.
Adidas became the latest in a number of corporations severing ties with Ye, the rapper formally known as Kanye West, for a series of antisemitic marks he's made in recent weeks.
For the first and only time, Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his Republican challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, will meet for a debate. The two are facing off for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
Adidas announced it has terminated its contract with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.
Adidas is ending its partnership with Kanye West, now known as Ye, after he tweeted a string of antisemitic remarks. J.D. Durkin, host of TheStreet, joins CBS News to discuss what this means for West and the company.
The Philippine central bank must be a "little aggressive" in tightening policy to bring inflation down to within its target range of 2%-4% next year, its governor said on Tuesday, in yet another signal of his preference for bigger rate hikes ahead. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla repeated he would vote to match the policy move of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to deliver another 75 basis-point rate hike at its meeting on Nov. 2. "If I am the only one voting, I will match the next Fed increase," Medalla, who heads the seven-person policy-making monetary board, told a banking forum.
Andrew Torba writes Christian nationalists aim to "build a parallel Christian society" that "will fill the vacuum of the secular state when it falls."
STORY: Adidas is dropping its partnership with Kanye West. That follows a rash of offensive behavior by the U.S. rapper and designer. His Twitter and Instagram accounts have been restricted after some posts were deemed antisemitic. He’s also courted controversy with outbursts aimed at other celebrities. In a statement Adidas said it didn’t tolerate antisemitism or any other kind of hate speech. It will end the partnership and production of the associated Yeezy goods. The German firm says that will cost it up to $250 million in net income this year. Adidas said it had put the tie-up under review earlier this month after trying to resolve the problems in private. In now-deleted Instagram posts, the singer accused Adidas of failing to build the promised stores for his Yeezy line, and of stealing his designs. Adidas poached Ye, as he’s known on stage, from rival Nike in 2013. The partnership saw it produce Yeezy-branded sneakers priced at up to $700. That generated close to $1.5 billion in annual sales for the firm. Adidas shares were down close to 5% by Tuesday (October 25) afternoon in Europe.
A federal appeals court placed a temporary block on President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness program, which would forgive up to $10,000 in debt for eligible non-Pell Grant recipients.
Jose Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo died as a result of a homicide after he went missing in July, according to authorities.
Adidas has ended its partnership with Ye, formerly Kanye West, over his antisemitic remarks. The move has removed him from Forbes' billionaire list.
A special kind of hell is created when the mega rich pack their factor 50 and descend on an international beauty spot – and that is the milieu to which writer-director Mike White returns with series two of his murderous satire The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic). Arriving in the middle of the pandemic, the first series was a lockdown treat in which dastardly deeds unfolded in a five-star Hawaiian spa retreat (it was a critical hit too, bagging a clutch of Emmys). But the central murder mystery was ju
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness share 22-year-old Oscar and 17-year-old Ava Eliot
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said not enough Americans were getting their updated COVID booster, as he rolled up his sleeve to get his own jab.
The worker stole around 40 checks intended for Florida residents, according to the Department of Justice.
Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell are all set to perform.
Kendall Jenner proved once again she's Devin Booker's no. 1 fan by attending the Phoenix Suns' game against the Los Angeles Clippers, turning the event into a family night with Caitlyn Jenner.
Bella Hadid wore a striped beanie that reminds us of "Where's Waldo" and a cutout, oversized sweater dress. See her hot take on fall fashion here.
Surf Row Residences will have just eight homes designed by renowned Miami architect Rene Gonzalez Architects.