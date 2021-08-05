Adidas lifts outlook on Olympics, football seasons

Adidas recorded a net profit of 397 million euros ($470 million) between April and June, as pandemic restrictions eased and the football European Championships got going.
·2 min read

German sportswear brand Adidas on Thursday bumped up its earnings outlook for the year, as it expects the Olympics and the upcoming European and American football seasons to boost its sales.

The Bavaria-based group recorded a net profit of 397 million euros ($470 million) between April and June, as pandemic restrictions eased and the football European Championships got going.

Its bottom-line was decisively up on the same period last year, when temporary shop closures in much of the world because of the Covid-19 pandemic left the group with a 295 million euro loss.

Adidas now expects sales for the year to increase by 20 percent across the board and for net profit to touch between 1.4 and 1.5 billion euros.

The optimistic prediction was made despite "Covid-19-related lockdowns, industry-wide supply chain challenges and the geo-political situation", Adidas said in a statement.

"Driven by the strength of our brand and better-than-expected demand for our products, we saw an acceleration in our top- and bottom-line,” Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said in a press release.

"This momentum gives us all the confidence to increase our full-year outlook despite the external challenges that our industry continues to face."

The group saw improved sales in all regions except China, which dipped by 16 percent compared with the same three-month period, although the company said the drop reflected a strong recovery in the second quarter last year.

By contrast, in Europe and North America, sales were up year on year by 99 percent and 87 percent, respectively.

Adidas said it expected an acceleration in sales in the second half of the year "fuelled by an array of innovative product releases" and major sports events like the current Olympic games in Tokyo and the start of the American football and European club football seasons.

The company will continue to carry the costs from its intended sale of the Reebok, announced in February as part of a five-year turnaround plan, with 200 million euros set aside for the cost of divesting from the brand.

Despite the improved guidance, Adidas's share price dropped in early trading at the Frankfurt stock exchange.

sea/hmn/lth

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what Former Gap CEO told Kanye West about his collaboration with Gap

    Alex Mill CEO and retail legend Mickey Drexler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss post-pandemic retail trends, how e-commerce giants like Target and Walmart are taking over the world, and Kanye West's collaboration with Gap.

  • Adidas Raises Forecast as Q2 Revenues Jump 55%

    Revenues advanced 55 percent ito 5.08 billion euros, driven by all geographies except Greater China.

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as demand soared in most of the world but took a hit in China where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March. Adidas said its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers, as well as sports events like the Olympics and the start of the club soccer season in Europe. Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%, compared to a previous forecast for a "high-teens percentage rate", and for net income from continuing operations to reach 1.4-1.5 billion euros, up from a previous 1.25-1.45 billion.

  • Bayer to Buy Vividion Therapeutics for Up to $2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG agreed to buy U.S. biotech company Vividion Therapeutics Inc. for as much as $2 billion, snapping up a developer of promising therapies that only weeks ago filed for an initial public offering.The German drugmaker will pay $1.5 billion up front and another $500 million in potential milestones for the San Diego-based biotech, it said in a statement Thursday. The company also raised its profit forecast for the year. For Bayer, the transaction is the latest in a string of de

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before Wall Street Invades

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build algorithms from a stranger on Reddit, he’s try

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • This Unusual Pot Stock Is Thriving Amid the Cannabis Boom

    The cannabis boom amid the coronavirus pandemic benefited the marijuana industry to a large extent. The marijuana boom also proved beneficial even for companies that do not directly grow or produce marijuana. One such pot-related company is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires properties from medical cannabis companies and leases them back.

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • Tilray to make ‘sizeable’ U.S. deals ‘sooner rather than later’: analyst

    One analyst expects Tilray to invest in multiple U.S. cannabis producers to hit its sales goals.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Why I Just Bought These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Many high-growth tech stocks rallied last year as their core businesses accelerated throughout the pandemic. But after taking a fresh look at Roku, I realized the expansion of its software platform -- which generates its revenue from ads and content partnerships -- was paying off.

  • AMD Stock Is Rallying Again. Here’s Why This Time.

    Shares of the chip maker have advanced for six consecutive days, after strong earnings. But a threat to a rival may have pushed Wednesday's gains.

  • Stay Away from This Blue-Chip Stock in August

    Plus, a list of 25 stocks that tend to underperform this time of year

  • MGM Growth Is Getting Bought By Vici. What to Know About the Big Las Vegas Real Estate Deal.

    Vici Properties plans to significantly increase its presence on the Las Vegas Strip and elsewhere by acquiring MGM Growth Properties in a $17.2 billion deal.

  • Molson Coors is dropping 11 ‘economy’ brands including Keystone Ice and High Life Light

    Molson Coors is trimming the number of items it sells and moving in the direction of more premium items.