Bjorn Gulden, CEO of Adidas, takes part in a panel discussion at the industry conference SpoBis. Christian Charisius/dpa

German sportswear company Adidas performed better than expected in 2023 as it logged an operating profit of €268 million ($289 million), according to preliminary figures released on Wednesday.

While that is down from €669 million in 2022, it is better than the firm's earlier guidance that projected a €100 million operating loss for last year.

Adidas boss Bjørn Gulden attributed the strong results to a decision not to write off its remaining inventory of Yeezy merchandise. Instead, Adidas intends to sell the remaining products from its cancelled partnership with controversial rapper Kanye West.

"Our consumer, retail and trade research has shown that we can sell this remaining inventory in 2024 for at least the cost price. This is why we have only written off inventory that was either damaged or very broken in sizes," he said in a statement.

Sales were down 5% to €21.4 million in 2023 when currency effects are taken into account.

Negative exchange rate effects are likely to have a significant impact on profitability in the current year, Adidas said.

The company is forecasting an operating result of €500 million for 2024, with currency-adjusted sales expected to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage.

The Adidas logo is seen in Berlin. Adidas outperforms expectations with decision to sell Yeezy inventory. Christophe Gateau/Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH/dpa

Bernd Neuendorf (L), President of the German Football Association (DFB), and Bjorn Gulden, CEO of Adidas, take part in a panel discussion at the industry conference SpoBis. Christian Charisius/dpa